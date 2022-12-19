The scientific team of the Center for High-precision Editing and Genetic Technologies of the Russian National Research Medical University. N.I. Pirogova is developing a method for dealing with a rare congenital genetic disease – epidermolysis bullosa (EB), which is still considered incurable.

Specialists at the Medical University have proposed using genome editing technology for therapy, which allows you to change DNA fragments in the cells of a living organism.

With BE, or, as it is called, “butterfly disease”, increased fragility of the patient’s skin and mucous membranes develops, the cause of which is mutations in genes encoding various proteins.

“Epidermolysis bullosa is not even a disease, but a whole group of diseases. A mutation occurs that destroys the sequence of the gene, and the functions of proteins that regulate the functioning of the skin are disrupted. Each patient has a different mutation. Our task was to develop an approach focused on a specific patient, but at the same time universal, ”said the leading researcher, head of the genodermatosis department of the Center for High-Precision Editing and Genetic Technologies of the Russian National Research Medical University. N.I. Pirogova Nadezhda Gurskaya.

The idea of ​​scientists is to use a recombinant (with edited DNA. – Ed.) protein to “turn off” the mutations in the cells that caused the disease. They are very individual, but to develop a separate tool for the treatment of each individual patient is too long and expensive. Hereditary DNA disorders that cause the disease can be of two types – dominant and recessive. Scientists are developing an approach for the first type, which will help a significant proportion of patients.

