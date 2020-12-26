In South Korea, residents of an apartment building who did not contact each other contracted the coronavirus. The outbreak may have been related to the ventilation system of the apartments. Fox News with reference to the study.

A home in Seoul was investigated after a series of new COVID-19 cases were identified across different floors of a residential complex in August, according to an article published in International Journal of Infectious Diseases December.

First, the infection was found in a woman from the sixth floor, then her husband and daughter fell ill with the same family. Then the child of their downstairs neighbors fell ill. He contracted COVID-19 from his mother, and he was diagnosed with the infection after being hospitalized for another reason. After that, the residents of the fourth, 10th and 11th floors fell ill.

It is noted that the apartments, the residents of which have contracted the coronavirus, are located on the same line, and the infection was allegedly transmitted through a ventilation hole in the bathroom.

On December 21, Seoul residents were banned from gathering in groups of five or more until the end of the New Year holidays due to the spread of COVID-19. The ban will last from December 23, 2020 to January 3, 2021. In addition, the ban applies to residents of areas close to Seoul in Gyeonggi province and Incheon city.