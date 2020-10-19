Scientists at the University of California, San Diego have proposed using standard blood glucose meters to diagnose coronavirus infection, report “News”…

As the researchers found, the meter within one hour detected the coronavirus in the patient’s saliva with 100% sensitivity, and also distinguished infected samples from non-target antigens with 100% specificity.

The work of American scientists was commented on by Tatyana Zimina, a leading researcher at the ICCMID, ETU “LETI”.

She noted that LETI is also working on the creation of peptide biochips for determining coronavirus in saliva, however, it was American scientists who were the first to use a glucometer for this.

Zimina explained that the S-protein on the surface of the virus is detected by molecular bio-recognition. In her opinion, tests based on biochips using this principle are very promising.

