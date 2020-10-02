Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 is capable of transforming into 10 different forms for penetration into the body, British scientists from the Francis Crick Institute have established.

During the experiment, experts found out that the spikes of the coronavirus change and become more tenacious. This allows them to better bind to the ACE2 protein located on the surface of human cells and penetrate into the body, writes September 30 FoxNews…

“This is a very complex process of how viral receptors and healthy cells interact, compared to most viral proteins. Neither influenza nor HIV has such a complex mechanism of penetration, “- said one of the authors of the study, a researcher at the University laboratory Donald Benton.

In addition, scientists have learned that changes in the spines of the coronavirus occur very quickly – in laboratory conditions in 60 seconds. However, according to experts, in real life the process will take longer.

It is noted that the coronavirus undergoes such mutations in order to protect itself from detection by the body’s antibodies. Experts hope the discovery will help understand why the virus is so contagious and how to deal with it.

On September 18, Rospotrebnadzor spoke about the mutations of the coronavirus. It turned out that there are 22 stably inherited mutations in the world, of which the most stable are two (P314L and D614G). They are widespread in Western Europe and Russia.