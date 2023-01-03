Home page World

Of: Miriam Haberhauer

The satellite galaxies around the Milky Way lie in one plane – at least that’s what was thought. British researchers have now made a scientific breakthrough.

Munich – Space has fascinated researchers all over the world for centuries. The arrangement of the Milky Way contradicts the basic cosmological standard model. Researchers have now made new discoveries – their results are revolutionizing astronomy.

Mystery of the Milky Way solved: British researchers with a surprising finding

The Milky Way is surrounded by numerous small satellite galaxies formed in a ring around it. This phenomenon has been giving researchers headaches for decades, because such a galaxy ring shouldn’t actually exist. The model contradicts the standard cosmological model.

“The companions of the Milky Way are almost aligned in the sky – and this has puzzled astronomers for decades,” said British-Mexican astrophysicist Carlos Frenk of Durham University in the UK. The planet Neptune is also surrounded by rings, and the James Webb space telescope has now taken spectacular new pictures with unusual accuracy.

Like the German physics portal leifiphysics.de reported, the standard cosmological model is now regarded as “the most recognized cosmological theory about the development of the universe.” From this, the universe progressively evolved to its current form.”

The arrangement of the galaxies around the Milky Way contradicts the standard cosmological model. Now, astronomers have made a scientific breakthrough based on new data. © Giulio Ercolani/imago iamges

Milky Way formation ‘highly unlikely’ – breakthrough thanks to new data

According to this approach, the ring arrangement of satellite galaxies around the Milky Way should be “highly improbable,” said an international team of researchers in the specialist magazine Nature Astronomy. In their work, the scientists came to the conclusion that the supposed cosmic mystery surrounding the arrangement of the smaller galaxies is actually none at all.

Based on more precise measurements by the European Space Agency ESA’s Gaia space telescope, the astronomers concluded that the individual satellite galaxies move on completely different spatial planes. Their ring-shaped arrangement is therefore pure coincidence, according to the researchers. “We have thus solved one of the greatest challenges of the cosmological model,” says Frenk.

