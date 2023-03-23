Using five locks of hair, scientists have sequenced the genome of one of history’s greatest musical composers, Ludwig van Beethoven, nearly two centuries after his death, providing a better understanding of his deadly liver disease, but not his loss of hearing.

Researchers declared Wednesday that his genome showed that the German composer had a genetic predisposition to liver disease and was infected with the hepatitis B virus.

An autopsy performed after his death in Vienna in 1827 at the age of 56 determined that he suffered from cirrhosis of the liver, a disease often caused by chronic alcohol consumption. The new findings suggest that multiple factors were behind his liver disease, including genetics, viral infection and alcohol use.

“Beethoven’s risk of liver disease, resulting primarily from mutations in two genes (PNPLA3 and HFE), would have approximately tripled his risk of the full spectrum of progressive liver disease,” explained Tristan Begg, a biological anthropologist at the University of Cambridge and lead author of the study published in the journal Current Biology.

“On their own, these risk factors are not very worrisome for most people who have them, but there would have been a detrimental interaction effect with their alcohol use,” Begg added. “Prior to this study, alcohol was the only definitively known risk factor for Beethoven’s liver disease.”

The presence of the hepatitis B virus, incorporated into Beethoven’s genome, indicated a liver infection at least a few months before his death and perhaps earlier.

Beethoven experienced progressive hearing loss from the age of 29 and at 44 his hearing loss was complete, although he continued to compose masterpieces.

“In the end we were unable to find a genetic explanation for Beethoven’s hearing loss, as several possible explanations could not be reliably or comprehensively evaluated,” Begg said.

Beethoven was a brilliant and innovative composer of symphonies, sonatas, concertos, and other pieces, as well as an opera. Many of his works have become immortal, such as the Symphonies no 5, #6 and no 9the Moonlight Sonata and For Elise.

Researchers analyzed eight locks of hair from public and private collections in the United States and Europe, and determined that five of them matched and were almost certainly authentic to hers. The best preserved, called the “Stumpff lock” after the name of the man who owned it, was used to sequence its genome.