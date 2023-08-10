Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

Scientists observe a new phenomenon in Antarctica. The state of the sea is extremely worrying and could have consequences.

Frankfurt/Bremen – Scientists are observing a worrying trend in sea ice in Antarctica. New data shows that the area of ​​sea ice in Antarctica is currently significantly smaller than the average over the past 40 years. The situation could have far-reaching consequences worldwide.

“Something like this has never happened since we have satellites,” says Christian Haas, head of the Sea Ice Physics section at the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) about the newly collected data. According to the institute, the sea ice area in the Arctic is shrinking more and more during the summer months. So far, the area has recovered again and again in the Antarctic winter. But the new development is worrying. Also the physical oceanographer Edward Doddridge has sounded the alarm about Antarctica.

‘Never seen’: Scientists concerned about sea ice in Antarctica

“The question is whether it is the beginning of the end of sea ice in Antarctica. If things continue like this, there will be no more sea ice in summer,” says Haas. According to the expert, it is still unclear whether the development is actually due to man-made climate change or rather to natural variability.

New data on disappearing sea ice in Antarctica worry experts. © Natacha Pisarenko/AP

The situation could have serious consequences for the oceans. With the retreat of the sea ice, the sea surface temperature rises on the one hand, and on the other hand changes in the ocean currents can be triggered.

This consequence is due to the ice-albedo feedback, as Haas explains: while ice reflects solar rays very well, the sea, on the other hand, is more likely to absorb them and warm up as a result. The more ice melts, the warmer the sea gets and, conversely, the more ice melts. (nz/dpa)