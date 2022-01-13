In an article published in Nature, a group of scientists claims that there are no “natural disasters”, but disasters that result from man’s role in society and ecosystems. Dangers such as floods, heat waves and droughts are mentioned as a disaster and as a natural event, which results from nature and climate, however, for experts Emmanuel Raju, Emily Boyd and Friederike Otto, this is not the reality.

+ MPMG opens investigation to investigate tragedy in Capitol

First, there is the fact that its intensity and probability have increased due to human action, with climate change. Second, they are seen as disasters due to human vulnerability, which is often constructed by social and political structures. An example of this is the mismanagement of urbanization, inadequate infrastructure or the issue of marginalization. Factors such as these have a direct impact on exposure to disaster risk.

“Blaming disasters on nature or the climate deflects responsibility. It is largely human influence that produces vulnerability. Pointing the finger at natural causes creates a politically convenient crisis narrative that is used to justify reactive disaster laws and policies. For example, it is easier for governments to blame nature rather than addressing human-caused social and physical vulnerability.

For change to take place, it is necessary to change this perspective, they suggest. The assessment of hazards on a temporal and spatial scale, and of places that are being impacted by climate change, are useful solutions for solving the problem. “We must recognize the human components of vulnerability and danger and emphasize human action to proactively reduce the impacts of disasters.”

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

