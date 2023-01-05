In what year will the human population grow too large for Earth to support? The answer is around 1970, according to research by the World Wildlife Fund. In 1970, the planet’s 3.5 billion inhabitants were sustainable. But on this New Year’s Day, the population is 8 billion.

Today, plants and wild animals are running out of places to live. The scientists you’re about to meet say that Earth is suffering a mass extinction crisis on a scale not seen since the dinosaurs.

+ Sixth mass extinction is already happening – and faster than previously thought

Tony Barnosky, a biologist at Stanford whose expertise spans the fossil record and ecosystem changes, told CBS that Earth is facing a dinosaur-like mass extinction crisis.

According to Barnosky, extinction is happening today at about 100 times the rate normally observed in Earth’s life history. “There are five times in Earth’s history that we’ve had mass extinctions,” Barnosky told CBS’s Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes.

“And by mass extinctions, I mean at least 75%, three-quarters of known species disappearing from the face of the Earth,” he added.

“We are now witnessing what many people are calling the sixth mass extinction, where the same thing could happen under our watch,” continued Barnosky.

Biologist Liz Hadly, faculty director at Jasper Ridge Research Preserve at Stanford, Calif., and Barnosky’s wife, echoed her comments.

“It’s a horrible state of the planet when common species, the ubiquitous species that we are familiar with are in decline,” Hadly said.

She explained that in places like California there is a huge loss of water, which leads to a domino effect of dead animals. The loss of water causes the salmon to die, which leads to the decline of birds that depend on salmon fishing, such as eagles, Hadly noted.

Scientists have clarified that humans are not killing the planet because Earth will be fine – as it always was after a mass extinction. “What we are doing is killing our way of life,” said Barnosky.

The worst of the murders are in Latin America, Barnoskly said, noting that a World Wildlife Fund study found that wildlife abundance has fallen by 94% since 1970. “But it was also in Latin America that we found the possibility of hope,” he added.

Thanks to Mexican ecologist Gerardo Ceballos, one of the world’s leading scientists on extinction, scientists have come up with a solution.

“He told us that the only solution is to save the one-third of the Earth that remains wild,” said Barnosky.

“To prove it, he’s conducting a 3,000-square-mile experiment. In the Calakmul Biosphere Reserve near Guatemala, he is paying family farmers to stop cutting down the forest,” he added.

Gerardo Ceballos reiterated to Pelley: “We are going to pay each family a certain amount of money which is more than what you will receive cutting down the forest if you protect it”. Ceballos said he will pay about $1.5 million a year through charities provided by wealthy donors.