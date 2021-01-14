According to preliminary forecasts, 2021 will be shorter than the last year due to the acceleration of the Earth’s rotation. RIA News…

This was reported to the agency’s correspondents at the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Physical-Technical and Radio-Engineering Measurements.

Earlier in the media there were reports that due to the acceleration of the Earth’s rotation in 2020, 28 of the fastest days in the history of observations were recorded at once, and on July 19, the day was shorter than usual by a record 1.4 milliseconds.

Representatives of the institute confirmed this information, and also noted that 2021 could be even shorter. This is possible provided that the current indicators are maintained.

