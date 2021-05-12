A potentially worrisome variant of coronavirus detected in India could spread with more ease. But the country is lagging behind in conducting the kinds of tests needed to track and understand it best.

The World Health Organization on Monday designated the new version of the virus as a “worrying variant” based on preliminary research, along with those detected for the first time in Great Britain, South Africa and Brazil but which have spread to other countries.

“We need a lot more information on this variant of the virus, “said Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO technician specializing in COVID-19.” We need increased sequencing, have targeted sequencing done and shared in India and elsewhere to see how much is circulating. “

Tests in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AP

Viruses are constantly mutating, and the spike in infections in India has created more opportunities for them to emerge. a new version.

But India was slow to start the genetic monitoring necessary to determine if these changes were taking place and if they were causing the coronavirus to be more contagious or lethal.

These types of variants should also be monitored to see if the mutations help the virus to bypass the immune system, which could lead to possible reinfections or make vaccines less effective.

Effective vaccines, for now

For now, WHO has emphasized that vaccines they are effective to prevent those who contract this variant from developing a serious picture of the disease or dying.

Indian scientists say their work has been hampered by bureaucratic hurdles and because of the government’s reluctance to share vital data. India is sequencing around the 1% of your total cases, and not all results are included in the global coronavirus genome database.

When there is not enough sequencing, there could be blind spots and more worrisome mutations they could go unnoticed until widespread, said Alina Chan, a graduate researcher at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard who is monitoring sequencing efforts around the world.

A woman waits to be tested in Hyderabad, India. Photo: AP

Ravindra Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, noted that “it has all the characteristics of the virus and we should be concerned.”

First detected in the state coastal maharashtra Last year, the new variant has so far been found in 19 of the 27 monitored states. On the other hand, the one detected for the first time in Great Britain has lowered its incidence in India in the last 45 days.

Indian health authorities have warned that it is too early to attribute the latest spike in infections in the country solely to these variants. Experts point out that the spread was catalyzed by the government’s decision not to ban religious acts or massive electoral rallies.

Dr. Gagandeep Kang, who studies microorganisms at the Christian Medical College in Vellore, South India, said researchers must find out if the variant can infect those who have already passed COVID-19 and, if so, if it develops a grave picture.

Genetic monitoring

“I don’t understand why people don’t see this as important,” he said.

Sequencing efforts in India have been random. The country adds 0.49 sequences per 1,000 cases to GISAID, a global data exchange effort, Chan explained. The United States, which also had problems with genetic monitoring, rises around 10 out of 1,000, and Great Britain does so with about 82 out of every 1,000 cases.

The author is a journalist for the Associated Press. AP’s Krutika Pathi contributed to this Bengaluru report.

