By Julie Steenhuysen

CHICAGO (Reuters) – As the Ômicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the United States, scientists are reviewing their expectations for next year’s Covid-19 pandemic.

A few weeks ago, disease experts were predicting that countries would start pulling out of the pandemic in 2022 after suffering from a series of triggers caused by the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants.

It was believed that Covid would retreat to the condition of an endemic disease, with hope of less severe periodic or seasonal outbreaks. Vaccines, available for most of 2021 only in rich countries, could reach the majority of the world’s population by the end of the coming year.

But the rapid spread of Ômicron, which was identified in late November and has many mutations from the first detected version of the coronavirus, and its apparent ability to reinfect people at a higher rate than its predecessors is undermining that hope.

Countries are already reactivating measures used earlier in the pandemic, such as restricting travel, reimposing mask requirements and advising against gatherings at the northern winter holiday season. While it has not gone back to square one, much more of the world will need to be vaccinated or exposed to Covid to put the worst of the pandemic behind it, disease experts told Reuters.

“People are tired of the pandemic, and God knows I am too, but unless we have some urgency to get our leaders to act, I see 2022 being much the same as what we saw in 2021,” said Dr. Angela Rasmussen, virologist of the Organization of Vaccines and Infectious Diseases, University of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Even after Covid becomes a more endemic disease, new variants will set off seasonal flares and spikes for years.

“There will always be a standard number of Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist at the Johns Hopkins Health Safety Center. “Many people still haven’t accepted this.”

The hope is that the virus will fade to the point where it doesn’t cause more trouble, but living with Covid-19 doesn’t mean the virus is no longer a threat.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?