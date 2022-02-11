Scientists have found that taking paracetamol can lead to an increased risk of stroke and heart disease.

Circulation notes that scientists from the University of Edinburgh came to the conclusion that taking paracetamol for a long time can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

The researchers came to this conclusion from the results of a study of 110 people who suffer from high blood pressure for a long time. The researchers divided the study participants into two groups. The first group was taking paracetamol for two weeks, and the second group was taking a placebo.

And it became clear to the researchers, that the level of blood pressure rose among the members of the first group. They estimate that taking paracetamol regularly can increase the risk of heart disease by 20 percent.

The researchers point out that after stopping taking paracetamol, blood pressure returned to the level it was before the start of the study.