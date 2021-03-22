Scientists reveal the relationship between deafness and Corona

A recent study reached results indicating a link between infection with corona and hearing problems, after conducting a “systematic review of research evidence”, according to scientists from the University of Manchester and the Manchester Center for Biomedical Research.

Professor Kevin Monroe and doctoral researcher Ibrahim Al-Mafrej said that 56 studies have identified links between corona, hearing problems and ear problems.

The scientists collected data from 24 studies, and they estimated that the rate of hearing impairment was 7.6%, tinnitus 14.8%, and dizziness 7.2%, according to the “Al-Hurra” website.

And their findings were published in the International Journal of Audiology, and their data were mainly based on self-questionnaires or medical records to find out the symptoms associated with Corona.

“There is an urgent need to conduct a careful clinical and diagnostic study to understand the long-term effects of Corona on the hearing system,” said Kevin Monroe, professor of audiology at the University of Manchester and director of hearing health at the Manchester Center for Biomedical Research.

He explained that “it is known that viruses such as measles, mumps (an infectious viral disease that causes swelling and pain in the salivary glands) and meningitis can cause hearing loss, and we do not know much about the auditory effects of the Corona virus.”

“Although this review provides additional evidence of an association, the studies we looked at were of varying quality, so more work needs to be done,” Monroe added.

Monroe is currently leading a year-long study in the United Kingdom to investigate the potential long-term effect of Corona on hearing among people previously treated in hospital for the virus.