Scientists reveal the key gene behind the natural perfume of Petunia

He flower perfume It is not just a whim of nature; It is one Survival strategy. That sweet and intoxicating aroma that surrounds Petunias does not arise by chance, but as an irresistible wink for pollinators.

But behind that floral charm there is a well -kept secret, a Genetic trick which has just been revealed by a team of researchers in Jerusalem.

The gene that makes flowers irresistible

The protagonist of Irsaelí work is the Phdef genea key piece that until now was only known for its role in the formation of petals. However, the study led by the teacher Alexander Vainstein From the Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, it has shown that its influence goes much further.

By activating the production of aromatic compounds in advanced stages of floral development, Phdef Not only defines the appearance of the flower, but also Control your perfume.

This discovery is a radical change in understanding how plants use their smell to attract pollinators. By deactivating the phdef gene through advanced generating virus -induced silence techniques, researchers observed a drastic reduction in the emission of volatile compoundsconsiderably weakening floral aroma.

However, the most surprising was that the Morphology of the petals remained intactdemonstrating that it is possible genetically manipulate perfume without altering the structure of the flower.

The floral algortimo that the fragrances program

The mechanism behind this process is as ingenious as effective. PHDEF activates EOBI and EOBIItwo fundamental transcriptional regulators in the production of aromatic compounds.

These regulators, in turn, drive the Volatile biosynthesis based on phenylpropanoidsresponsible for the characteristic smell of petunias.

These compounds include the Methyl bena and the benzyl alcoholessential to seduce pollinators. When suppressing phdef, the production of these aromas collapses, but the Petals remain unchangedrevealing independent control between form and fragrance.

Aromas to consumer taste

This finding not only enriches knowledge about plant biology, but also Open a range of possibilities in the field of biotechnology. It is possible to develop flowers with personalized aromas or agricultural crops with perfumes optimized to attract specific pollinators.

In addition, the horticulture sector and fragrance industry could benefit greatly from this ability to adjust the aroma without modifying the appearance of flowers. “The functional duality of PHDEF shows how flowers have developed an integrated regulatory mechanism to maximize their appeal towards pollinators,” explains Professor Vainstein.





The impact of this discovery goes beyond the Petunias. By understanding how Phdef works, scientists could Apply this knowledge to other floral speciesoptimizing its aroma precisely. This would not only benefit the ornamental industry, but also to agriculture, where plants with improved aromas could Increase pollination efficiency And, consequently, crop yield.

Floral aroma evolves quickly

The study, published in The Plant Celloffers a new perspective on the intersection between genetics, evolutionary biology and applied biotechnology. When manipulating the phdef gene, they could be created Floral varieties with intensified fragrances or even with new personalized aromas, revolutionizing the market of ornamental flowers and perfumes.

The perfume of a flower is no longer just poetry; It is biology, evolutionary strategy and, now, avant -garde biotechnology. With the discovery of Phdef, the floral aroma ceases to be a romantic mystery to become a powerful and versatile tool, capable of transforming horticulture and agriculture as they are known today.