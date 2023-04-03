He tyrannosaurus rex It has been the subject of fascination and mystery for decades. With its enormous size and sharp teeth, it has been considered the most feared predator of its time.

But recently, an international team of scientists from the University of Toronto Mississauga has suggested that the popular image we have of tyrannosaurus rex may not be entirely accurate.

In the past, paleontologists and artists have depicted T. Rex with protruding teeth, without lips like today’s crocodiles, which has contributed to the fierce and menacing image we have of these dinosaurs.

This representation was further popularized in pop culture thanks to films like Jurassic Park, which introduced the T. Rex into the popular imagination as a giant, ferocious creature with always bared teeth.

However, the new study suggests that this picture may be wrong. According to the scientists, the T. Rex and its close relatives probably had scaly lips that covered and sealed their mouths when they were closed, making them appear more like lizards than crocodiles.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers analyzed a tooth from a Daspletosaurus, a close relative of the T. Rex.

By studying the wear of the tooth’s enamel, they found that the wear pattern was uniform on both sides of the tooth, suggesting that it had been protected by lips.

In addition, the scientists found that the teeth of T. rex and its close relatives were no larger than those of modern lipped lizards, relative to the size of their skulls, suggesting they weren’t large enough for lips to fit. They didn’t cover them.

They also determined that the T. Rex’s mouth was more similar to that of lizards than to that of crocodiles.

This new theory has sparked some controversy among paleontologists and artists who have depicted T. Rex over the years.

However, the study authors hope that this debate will one day be resolved with the discovery of a fossil dinosaur mummy, which may provide more conclusive evidence about what T. Rex and other dinosaurs looked like.