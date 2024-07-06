Repainting roofs and structures white, a technique that has been tried in many cities, is often presented as an effective mechanism to combat urban heat waves… and two recent studies have confirmed its benefits, as it can reduce ambient temperatures by up to 2 degrees Celsius.

In any case, white paint has been shown to be more effective than alternatives such as solar panels placed on roofs to create shade and absorb solar radiation on the ground, or to promote vegetation, according to scientists from University College London (UCL).

The scientists conducted their study, the results of which were published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, using 3D climate models of London and its suburbs based on data from the summer of 2018, the hottest summer ever recorded in the British capital.

Models show that “if widely adopted across London”, white or reflective roofs (also called “cool roofs”) could “reduce the city’s outside temperature by 1.2C and up to 2C in some places”.

“Cool surfaces are the best solution to keep temperatures down on the most extreme summer days,” explains lead author Dr. Oskar Brus. “There are other methods that have similar beneficial effects, but none of them have been able to reduce the temperature by the same amount.”

– Better than enhancing vegetation

The ability of solar panels or street greening to reduce temperatures does not exceed 0.3 degrees Celsius on average.

Likewise, increasing rooftop vegetation, in addition to being a difficult option to implement (it requires reinforcing the supports due to the additional weight it represents), despite its benefits in terms of draining rainwater or enhancing biodiversity, has “no significant effect” in terms of reducing heat, according to the study’s authors.

Finally, air conditioning, by transferring heat from inside buildings to outside, would increase temperatures in the city as a whole by 0.15 degrees, but the increase could be as much as 1 degree in central London, contributing to the formation of heat islands.

“By returning heat rather than absorbing it, ‘cool roofs’ have the dual advantage of reducing temperature, not only in the outdoor urban environment but also inside buildings,” the study asserts.

– Repaint all the places?

In another study dating back to March, this time conducted in real-world conditions in an area of ​​Singapore where roofs, walls and road surfaces were repainted white, it was found that overall temperatures could drop by up to 2 degrees in the afternoon, and that the perceived temperature drop for passersby improved by up to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

This is due to the “albedo effect” (or reflectivity – albedo), where the lighter the surface, the more it can reflect light, and therefore heat. For example, a white roof made of thermoplastic can reflect 80% of the sun’s rays.

These methods, recommended by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and tested in several Mediterranean countries, such as Greece, are being tested in different cities in countries that were previously temperate but are increasingly experiencing heat waves.

Could painting cities entirely white offer a solution to reducing temperatures?

It’s all relative. For cities that have opted to cover buildings and even paint roads pure white, the results are lackluster.

In Los Angeles, which repainted part of its sidewalks white in 2017, pedestrians complained of feeling hotter, as the temperature drops only at the ground and not at people’s level, as well as visual fatigue from looking at the white color.

Last August, the French city of Lyon ended a two-year experiment in which the streets were painted white, citing the high cost and the streets getting dirty quickly.

Conversely, when white is used only on building surfaces, the experiment has been successful: in the French city of Grenoble, after repainting the Bifork social hall in white, the result was positive, according to the city, with a four-degree Celsius drop in average temperatures, according to an independent study.

In Tremblay-en-France, painting the ceiling of the Jean Guimet Hall white reduced the temperature by 5 degrees Celsius.