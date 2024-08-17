Radiology professor Salim explains ‘screaming mummy’ mystery as work of dentist

The famous “screaming mummy”, whose unusual facial expression archaeologists could not explain for almost a hundred years, turned out to be the victim of unprofessional dentistry. This is the conclusion reached by a group of Egyptian scientists led by radiology professor Sahar Salim from Cairo University. Their work published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine.

The burial was found in Luxor in 1935. It was located near the tomb of the court architect Senmut from the New Kingdom (16th-13th centuries BC). The mummified body of a woman lay in a wooden sarcophagus in a separate niche for members of Senmut’s family. She differed from other mummies by her twisted mouth, as if from screaming or suffering.

At first, experts decided that such a facial expression was the result of poor embalming. Considering that Senmut had fallen out of favor towards the end of his life, so that his name even disappeared from state papers, the assumption seemed to be true.

This guess was confirmed by the internal organs, which were not removed from Senmut’s relative. The brain, lungs, liver, and spleen remained in their places, almost, which is a violation of the rules of embalming. In such conditions, it seemed that the violation of the canonical pose and facial expression was a consequence of the general attitude.

Related materials:

However, as the modern work says, advanced methods have shown that the embalming was done to the highest standard. Expensive material (incense from papyrus boswellia and resin of red-fruited juniper) brought from afar was used, and the very fact that the mummy’s appearance and internal organs were well preserved suggests that even with them it was possible to perform high-quality mummification. The idea of ​​cheap work is also refuted by the black wig made of date palm fibers with the addition of quartz, magnetite and albite.

An infrared study showed that the woman had no serious pathologies other than mild arthritis. But she had much more problems with her teeth. She had lost several of them during her lifetime, and others had been pulled out just before her death.

Most likely, scientists believe, it was the tooth extraction that caused the shock or heart attack, which resulted in an instantaneous cadaveric spasm. The muscles stiffened and froze in a certain position, after which the situation could no longer be corrected.

Earlier it was reported that Egyptian scientists have recreated for the first time a three-dimensional model of the mummy of Pharaoh Amenhotep I using three-dimensional computed tomography.