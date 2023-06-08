Washington. Space can be a hostile place for the human body, as microgravity conditions and other factors alter our physiology from head to toe, and the head, of course, is one of the main concerns.

A new study funded by NASA delves into this question. Researchers said Thursday that astronauts who traveled on the International Space Station (ISS) or NASA space shuttles on missions of at least six months experienced significant expansion of the cerebral ventricles, spaces in the middle of the brain that contain cerebrospinal fluid. .

This colorless, watery fluid flows in and around the brain and spinal cord. It cushions the brain to protect it from sudden impacts and removes debris.

Based on brain scans of 30 astronauts, the researchers found that it took three years for the ventricles to fully recover after such voyages, suggesting that an interval of at least that length between longer space missions would be advisable.

“If the ventricles don’t have enough time to recover between consecutive missions, this can affect the brain’s ability to cope with fluid changes in microgravity. For example, if the ventricles are already dilated from a previous mission, they may be less flexible and/or have less room to expand and adapt to fluid changes during the next mission,” explains Heather McGregor, a neuroscientist at the University of Florida and lead author of the study published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Age-related ventricular enlargement—not caused by microgravity, but by cerebral atrophy—may be associated with cognitive decline.

“The impact of ventricular expansion on space travelers is currently unknown. More long-term health follow-up is needed. It is likely that this ventricular expansion will compress surrounding brain tissue,” says Rachael Seidler, a professor of applied physiology and kinesiology at the University of of Florida and lead author of the study.

The absence of terrestrial gravity modifies the brain.

“It seems to be a mechanical effect,” says Seidler. “On Earth, our vascular systems have valves that prevent all our fluids from pooling in our feet due to gravity. In microgravity, the opposite occurs: fluids move toward the head. This fluid move toward the head probably causes ventricular expansion, and the brain sits higher inside the skull.”

The study of astronauts included 23 men and seven women – about 47 years old on average – from the US, Canadian and European space agencies. Eight traveled on space shuttle missions of about two weeks. Eighteen were on ISS missions of about six months and four on ISS missions of about a year.

Ventricular volume change in astronauts after short missions was little or no. The increase occurred in astronauts after missions of six months or more, although there was no difference between those who flew for six months and those who flew for a year.

“This suggests that most of the ventricular enlargement occurs during the first six months in space, and then it starts to slow down around the year,” says McGregor.

The fact that the enlargement did not worsen after six months could be good news for future missions to Mars, where astronauts could spend two years in microgravity during the trip.

“This preliminary finding is promising for astronauts’ brain health during long-duration missions, but it remains important that we examine MRI data from a larger group of astronauts and after even longer missions,” McGregor said.

Seidler added that the lack of enlargement after short-duration flights is good news for those considering short-haul space tourism as the industry develops.

Microgravity conditions also cause other physiological effects due to the lower physical load on the human body. Among them, bone and muscle atrophy, cardiovascular changes, problems with the balance system of the inner ear, and an ocular syndrome. Another concern is the increased risk of cancer due to the increased exposure to solar radiation that astronauts may experience the further they travel from Earth.