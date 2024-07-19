Some of the victims who died in the city of Pompeii, now in Italy, after the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD may have been killed by a simultaneous earthquake, new research published Thursday suggests.

For decades, researchers have been studying whether seismic activity occurred during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius about 2,000 years ago, and not shortly before, as the Roman magistrate Pliny the Younger reported in his letters.

The study, published Thursday in the academic journal Frontiers in Earth Science, specializing in geochemistry and seismology, provided new data on the famous archaeological site, as it considered that “one of the reasons for the collapse of buildings and the death of residents” in Pompeii was one or more earthquakes coinciding with the volcanic eruptions.

The study’s authors noted that their findings “show that the effects of building collapses caused by synchronous earthquakes (seismic activity at the time of the eruption) should be considered an additional cause of mortality in ancient Pompeii.”

They noted that “no evidence has been reported to date” of damage from an earthquake at the time of the eruption, despite the abundance of literature on damage caused by earthquakes prior to the Vesuvius eruption.

Archaeologists estimate that between 15 and 20 percent of Pompeii’s population died during the eruption, mainly due to the thermal shock caused by the massive cloud of gas and ash that covered the city.

Pompeii was subsequently buried under volcanic ash, leaving the Roman city’s houses, public buildings, objects and even inhabitants perfectly preserved until their discovery in the late 16th century.

In May 2023, archaeologists discovered the skeletons of two men who appeared to have been killed not by heat, gas clouds and ash, but by the shock of collapsing walls.

The left hand of one of the men found was raised to protect his head.

The study authors noted that “these shocks are similar to those experienced by people in modern earthquakes.” They suggested that the collapse of the walls was not due to falling rocks and debris, but rather to seismic activity.

The researchers called for deeper studies by adopting a multidisciplinary approach in which archaeologists and earth science specialists collaborate, to find out whether human losses resulting from the collapse of buildings due to earthquakes include more than these two people.