Increased exposure to sunlight reduces the death rate from coronavirus infection. This was reported by researchers from the University of Edinburgh, writes on Friday, April 9, the newspaper Daily star…

Scientists conducted a corresponding study, during which they tracked the percentage of deaths from COVID-19 among the population in the regions, depending on different levels of ultraviolet radiation.

So, they analyzed mortality rates from coronavirus in the continental United States and the northern territories of the country from January to April 2020. It turned out that in the sunnier areas of the United States, people from COVID-19 died less often. Similar results were demonstrated by similar studies in England and Italy, according to the TV channel “Star“.

Scientists believe this is due to the ability of sunlight to not only replenish vitamin D levels in the blood, but also stimulate the production of nitric oxide in the skin. This substance blocks the ability of the coronavirus to reproduce.

