Since 2000, methane emissions into the atmosphere have increased by 12%

From 2000 to 2020, methane emissions on the planet increased by 12 percent, according to a study by an international group of scientists from the United States, France, Australia and Japan. published in Environmental Research Letters (ERL).

In 2020, 608 million tons of methane were emitted into the atmosphere worldwide. Human activity was the main cause of emissions. The main source of anthropogenic emissions are cows and other livestock. Over two decades, “human” methane emissions have increased by 18 percent, while natural emissions have increased by only two percent.

Scientists also pointed out that over 20 years, methane emissions from coal, oil and gas production have increased by 33 percent, emissions from landfills and waste have increased by 20 percent, and from agriculture by 14 percent. It is noted that emissions are growing all over the world, except for European countries. The largest jump in emissions is observed in China and India.

As part of the fight against methane emissions, Denmark has previously decided to introduce a climate tax for farmers. From 2030, dairy producers will be required to pay an annual tax of 672 kroner (US$96) per cow for methane emissions into the atmosphere.