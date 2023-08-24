Dragon Ball is a fairly long-lived product if we talk about generations, since today its chapters are still being watched by people who are just joining the world of animation, especially Japan. And now, a most peculiar experiment has been revealed, and it has to do specifically with the well-known and beloved character from Vegeta.

It has been reported that at the University of Miyazaki, Kyushusouthwest of Japan, are making special viewers, which could have similarities to those seen in the work of Akira Toriyama, which had the ability to measure the energy of living beings. And the most curious thing is that the students of the place already have a prototype that works to a certain extent.

It is worth mentioning that this device made up of smart glasses and a 3D camera cannot perform that technological miracle of measuring the strength of a living being, but is more focused on trying to predict the weight of the individual. In their first tests they have experimented with domesticated pigs, and almost managed to equalize the numbers that in the end were different when putting the animal on the scales.

Something that draws attention is that he was not thought to have a relationship as is with dragonball, but the professor who did the research realized that some fans named the experiment that way. That led him to take a look at the series, and try to understand how it works to now try to have it have something to do with the work.

