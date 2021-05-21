Scientists at Monash University have proven that the technique of memorizing complex information, which has been used since ancient times by the aborigines of Australia, is much more productive than the popular today “palace of memory” method. An article describing the experiment was published in the journal PLOS ONE…

To memorize new information, Australian indigenous people compose a narrative in which they describe the flora, fauna and geographical features of the area. Thus, the information necessary for survival becomes part of the oral tradition. The Aborigines often repeat their story during training, which allows them to accurately and quickly recall a large number of facts. Researchers reproduced a similar method with the participation of 76 medical students who had to memorize a list of 20 English-language names for butterflies (for example, hairstreak, patch, admiral, copper, etc.).

During the experiment, scientists formed three groups to compare the effectiveness of different methods of memorization. One used the method of the Australian Aborigines, the other used the “palace of memory” method. The third group of students tried to remember the names without using any tricks.

Memory Palace is a classic memory training method in which a person creates associations between information that needs to be remembered with specific places within an imaginary house or palace.

To construct a narrative using the names of butterflies, the subjects visited a rock garden. Participants composed a story by associating each butterfly name with elements of the garden, such as a stone, a plant, or a concrete slab. This took 30 minutes, after which the 15-minute test began. Participants were given a 20-minute rest prior to the final test.

The Australian Aboriginal method has become the most effective at accurately reproducing the entire word list in a short period of time (three times better than the “memory palace”). It turned out to be useful for memorizing the tricarboxylic acid cycle, that is, it is also suitable for those who study biomedical sciences, where it is necessary to know the exact sequence of biochemical reactions.

However, he and other methods are not very productive for long-term memorization. The information received without repetition was gradually forgotten over the course of six weeks.

