In the scientific community, pressure is growing on Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) to release the dismissed State Secretary Sabine Döring from her confidentiality obligation and to let her present her view of the funding scandal. The President of the German University Association, the Wuppertal economist Lambert Koch, told the FAZ that the aim now is to avert massive damage to the Federal Education Ministry. “Science and the BMBF urgently need to work together in the long term and in a spirit of trust.” For him, a first step would be to “let Ms. Döring say what she has to say.” Then we will have to wait and see.