Chinese scientists have discovered a “completely new way” to produce large amounts of water using lunar soil brought back by a mission in 2020, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

That year, China’s Chang’e-5 mission marked the first time humans had returned samples from the moon in 44 years.

The television said that researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences discovered that the minerals in this “moon soil” contain large amounts of hydrogen, which reacts with other elements when heated to very high temperatures, producing water vapor.

“After three years of meticulous research and repeated verification, a completely new method has been discovered to use lunar soil to produce large amounts of water, which is expected to provide an important design basis for building scientific research stations on the moon and space stations in the future,” China Central Television added.

The discovery could have a significant impact on China’s decades-long project to build a permanent outpost on the moon, amid a race between the United States and China to find and extract resources on the moon.

China Central Television said that using the new method, one ton of lunar soil could produce between 51 and 76 kilograms of water, which is more than 100 half-liter bottles of water, or the equivalent of 50 people’s daily drinking water consumption.

China hopes that recent and future lunar missions will lay the foundation for building the International Lunar Research Station, an initiative co-led by Russia.

The Chinese space agency has set 2035 as the date for building a “base station” on the moon’s south pole, then adding a space station orbiting the moon by 2045.

The announcement of the discovery comes at a time when Chinese scientists are already conducting experiments on lunar samples brought back by the Chang’e-6 mission last June.

The Chang’e-5 mission retrieved samples from the near side of the moon, while Chang’e-6 retrieved soil from the side that is always far from Earth.

The importance of lunar water goes beyond making a permanent human presence possible. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told NPR in May that water on the moon could be used to produce hydrogen rocket fuel, which could spur further space exploration to Mars and beyond.