The far side of the moon, which we can never see from our vantage point on Earth, looks surprisingly different from the orb we are used to seeing in the night sky.

The near side we are so familiar with appears darker in places – the result of vast ancient lava flows called lunar tides – while the far side is covered in marks and craters, but there is no water and tide.

Why the two sides of the moon are so different has long puzzled space scientists. However, a study published last week in the journal Science Advances has come up with a new explanation for this lunar mystery.

Brown University researchers studied the largest impact crater on the moon, known as the South Pole-Aitken (or SPA) basin. About 2,600 kilometers wide and five miles deep, it was formed by a massive space object that collided with the moon – perhaps a wayward dwarf planet – when the solar system was being formed.

The researchers found that the impact that formed the basin would have created a huge cloud of heat that spread through the moon’s interior, according to the statement. That plume would have carried certain materials to the side closer to the moon, fueling the volcanism that created the volcanic plains.

“We know that large impacts like the one that formed the SPA would create a lot of heat,” Matt Jones, a PhD candidate at Brown University and lead author of the study, said in a press release.

“The question is how this heat affects the Moon’s interior dynamics. What we show is that under any plausible conditions at the time the SPA formed, it ends up concentrating these heat-producing elements on the near side.”

“We hope this contributed to the melting of the mantle that produced the lava flows we see on the surface.”

The volcanic plains on the near side of the moon are home to a group of elements including potassium, rare earth elements, phosphorus, among others – known as Procellarum KREEP (PKT) terrain, which is rare elsewhere on the moon.

The researchers performed computer simulations of how the heat generated by a giant impact would alter heat transfer patterns within the Moon and how this could redistribute KREEP material in the lunar mantle.

According to their model, the KREEP material would have surfed the heat wave emanating from the impact zone “like a surfer”, whether the impact was a direct hit or just brushed against the moon. As the heat plume spread beneath the moon’s crust, this material was eventually delivered to the nearer side.

“How the PKT formed is arguably the most significant open question in lunar science,” Jones said in the press release.

“And the South Pole-Aitken impact is one of the most significant events in lunar history. This work brings those two things together and I think our results are really exciting.”

