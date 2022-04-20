By Cecile Mantovani

PREVESSIN, France (Reuters) – Scientists at the Physics Research Center in Europe will this week fire up the 27-kilometre Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the machine that found the Higgs boson particle, after a shutdown to maintenance and updates that has been extended by Covid-19.

Restarting the collider is a complex procedure, and researchers at the Cern center have champagne on hand if all goes well, ready to join a row of bottles in the control room celebrating milestones, including the discovery of the subatomic particle a decade ago.

“It’s not pushing a button,” Rende Steerenberg, head of control room operations, told Reuters. “It comes with a certain sense of tension, nervousness.”

Potential pitfalls include discovering an obstruction; shrinkage of materials due to a temperature fluctuation of almost 300 degrees; and difficulties with thousands of magnets that help keep billions of particles in a tight beam as they circle the collider tunnel below the Franco-Swiss border.

Steerenberg said the system has to work “like an orchestra”.

“For the beam to travel, all these magnets need to do the right functions and the right things at the right time,” he said.

Physicists hope the resumption will help in their search for the so-called “dark matter” that lies beyond the visible universe. Dark matter is believed to be five times more prevalent than ordinary matter, but it does not absorb, reflect or emit light. Searches so far have been fruitless.

“We are going to dramatically increase the number of collisions and therefore the likelihood of new discoveries as well,” said Steerenberg, who added that the collider should operate until another shutdown from 2025 to 2027.

