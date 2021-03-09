Chinese scientists predict catastrophic climatic changes by 2100 for Russia and other countries of the Northern Hemisphere. The results of their research were published on March 8 on the website Phys.org…

According to experts, if measures are not taken to mitigate the effects of climate change, then in 80 years in these areas the summer will last about six months.

“Summers are getting longer and hotter and winters shorter and warmer due to global warming,” they note.

Scientists estimate that, on average, summer increased from 78 to 95 days between 1952 and 2011, while winter fell from 76 to 73 days. Spring and autumn also fell from 124 to 115 days and from 87 to 82 days, respectively.

“Numerous studies have already shown that changing seasons causes significant risks to the environment and health,” said one of the study’s authors, Yupin Guang.

As an example, a change in routes and timing of bird migration, as well as an unusual period of the beginning of flowering of plants, is given. Such changes can create problems finding food for animals, which will lead to serious disruptions in natural communities, the researchers said.

The authors of the article warn that the change of seasons will damage agriculture as well. A false spring or late snowfall can ruin yields. A longer flowering period will result in people breathing in more allergy-causing pollen. And mosquitoes that carry diseases can expand their habitat northward.

This shift in seasons could lead to more devastating and catastrophic weather events, Chinese meteorologist Tsunwen Zhu said in a comment on the study. He recalled that hot summer threatens the world with forest fires.

In July 2018, Deputy Director General of the World Meteorological Organization Elena Manaenkova said that if we do not fight climate change, then by the end of the century the average temperature on the planet will rise by eight degrees and many territories will be flooded. She noted that in case of warming in Russia, permafrost, which makes up more than 60% of the country’s territory, will begin to thaw.