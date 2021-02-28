Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences Evgeny Volodin said that the increase in the content of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere by the end of the 21st century will lead to the fact that the air temperature in the Arctic will rise by 20 degrees. TASS.

According to the expert, the climate model shows that the greatest warming will occur in the Arctic. If we adhere to the pessimistic scenario, then the warming in the Arctic could reach 20 degrees in a few decades.

However, it will not be possible to avoid the rise in temperature, even if countries take drastic measures. It is noted that today the average annual temperature in the central Arctic is from minus 30 to minus 10 degrees Celsius.

Earlier it was reported that a giant iceberg broke away from Antarctica. It is noted that the first large cracks on the glacier began to form more than 10 years ago.