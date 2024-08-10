A group of American and European planetary scientists, led by Hooman Mohseni, a professor at Northwestern University in Evanston, USA, has proposed seeding the Martian atmosphere with a small amount of iron or aluminum nanoparticles, whose interaction with sunlight would generate the greenhouse effect and make Mars more suitable and adaptable for human life, according to the journal Science Advances, published today by international media.

“Our calculations show that these nanoparticles will rise to the upper layers of the Martian atmosphere from the planet’s surface and float in the air layers for a long time,” the scientists say. “Thanks to the strong greenhouse effect, even a small amount of nanoparticles entering the Martian air will increase the temperature on Mars by more than 30 degrees Celsius, which will trigger the melting of its polar caps.”