Science has worked like this for the last half century: Some scientists discover a treatment for cancer, other researchers check that the data is correct, and the final results are published in a study in an academic journal. If it is not published, it is not science. The system, however, has been transformed in recent years. It is no longer the readers who pay to read the studies, but rather the authors themselves who pay for their research to be published in digital journals with open access to everyone. A group of scientists, led by the German expert Stefanie Haustein, has now calculated the turnover of the “oligopoly” that controls this new market. The scientific community, mainly with public funds, paid about 1,000 million euros to the five large publishers in four years, only with the rates to publish open access studies, according to this estimate.

It’s a bubble about to burst. Public institutions that invest in science demand from 2021 that studies are published with open access. And scientists are judged by the number of studies they publish, in practically weighty evaluations on which their salaries, their promotions and their budgets to continue research depend. This system, known as “publish or die”, has led to a huge business with perverse incentives to produce more and more insubstantial studies: publishers earn more money and researchers fatten their CVs without effort. The most prolific scientist in Spain, José Manuel Lorenzo, head of research at the Meat Technology Center of the Xunta de Galicia, signed 176 papers last year, one every two days, even on unrelated topics, such as hospital management of smallpox. of the monkey

Stefanie Haustein’s team, from the University of Ottawa (Canada), has spent “years” collecting data from the period 2015-2018. According to their calculations, the British publisher Springer Nature took the largest part of the pie, with about 550 million euros, followed by the Dutch Elsevier (207 million), the American Wiley (107 million), the British Taylor & Francis (72 million ) and the also American Sage (30 million). The French sociologist Pierre Bataille calls “vampirization of research” to these fees required for a study to be available with open access, officially called “article processing charges.” Authors or their institutions have to pay an average of more than 2,500 euros for each work.

Haustein’s study reveals that two scientific journals, Scientific Reports and Nature Communications, accounted for this income, with almost 100 million and 67 million euros, respectively. Both belong to the British publisher Springer Nature, controlled at 53% by the Holtzbrinck Groupa German family business founded after World War II by Georg von Holtzbrinck, a repentant nazi. This publishing house is the owner of the prestigious weekly Nature, but also from another 4,600 magazines. Haustein’s analysis confirms that Scientific Reports and Nature Communications They are two megajournals converted into profit-generating machines through open access fees. Scientific Reports It is the magazine that publishes the most studies in the world —almost 22,000 jobs last year—and gets paid 2,190 euros for each. Nature Communications publishes about 7,500 articles a year and requires 5,390 euros for each one of them. In the crown jewel, the magazine Naturethe price borders the 10,000 euros.

Stefanie Haustein considers the profit margins of the main publishers “obscene”, “which reach between 30% and 40%, well above most industries.” The researcher gives the example of the Dutch giant Elsevier, which last year published 600,000 studies, a quarter of them in open access. Elsevier’s annual revenues reach 3,335 million euros, with 1,260 million in profit, according to your accounts 2022. “This means that for every 1,000 euros that the academic community spends on publishing in Elsevier, about 380 euros go into the pockets of its shareholders,” explains Haustein.

The German researcher points out the paradoxes of the current system. The scientific community pays to publish its own studies and also works for free for publishers, reviewing the work of other colleagues. To top it off, institutions continue to pay annual subscriptions to read journals that are not open access. “This means that the academic community has to pay to access the content it has provided for free. And, on top of that, the general public faces a paywall, when it is often their taxes that finance these studies and their publication. “It is an unsustainable model that depletes research budgets around the world,” says Haustein, who publish your results in the magazine the International Society of Informetrics and Scientometrics.

The author warns that these five large publishers have tripled their number of open access studies since 2018 and have increased their prices, so the current expenditure will be well above 1 billion euros. In addition, other actors have appeared, such as the publishing house MDPI, founded in Switzerland by the Chinese chemist Shu-Kun Lin and accused of lowering the bar to increase its income. Approximately one in six Spanish studies are already published in MDPI journals. The researcher Lin Zhangfrom Wuhan University (China), has calculated that the scientific community in just six countries—the United States, China, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, and Norway—pays about 1.9 billion euros each year to a dozen publishers to publish with open access.

A spokesperson for Springer Nature, Susie Winter, considers that the new analysis uses “very outdated” data and a “deficient” methodology, since it does not take into account discounts and exemptions from publishers, for example, those intended for scientists from countries with fewer resources. The same source maintains that “the main reason” for Springer Nature’s higher income is that the group opted for open access before its rivals. The British publisher published almost 85,000 open access studies in 2018, according to its accounts, compared to 33,000 for Elsevier.

Chemist Luis González, professor at the Complutense University of Madrid, maintains that the calculation of 1,000 million euros in four years is “very short” compared to the current disbursement. The professor has done his own accounting in Spain. “I started studying this issue because it was costing me a lot of money to publish my results in good journals. “Publication costs ate up half of my research budget,” he recalls. González emphasizes that Spanish universities and the largest Spanish science organization, the CSIC, are going to pay about 110 million euros between 2021 and 2024 to three publishers – Elsevier, Wiley and Springer Nature – to publish open access studies in them.

The Complutense professor insists that there are alternatives. In fields such as mathematics and physics, a high percentage of studies are published first in Arxiv, a repository managed by Cornell University (USA). “Publishing on Arxiv is completely free for authors. The expenses, about 14 euros per article, are covered by donations from the university and foundations,” says González. Academic journals usually justify their high rates by having a team of independent experts review the studies before publishing them, but the professor emphasizes that these reviewers do not charge. “Scientists do the review work for free to Nature and for all magazines. There is no way to take the increase in costs. It seems unbelievable that they have foisted this system on us to a body of people with the highest training. We are really at a loss,” González laments.

The Springer Nature spokesperson, however, maintains that the new analysis “ignores the costs associated with publishing primary research articles.” [con datos originales]”. The spokesperson cites the figures handled by James Butcher —former vice president of Springer Nature and now a consultant at the American firm Clarke & Esposito—, which counted 147 editors hired in the journal Nature Communications, to which we must add assistants, computer scientists, lawyers, accountants, publicists, etc. According to Winter, his rates reflect those costs and various others, such as improvements to his technological platforms.

Haustein responds to criticism. “If publishers believe our estimates are not accurate, we would appreciate it if they would publish their data and be transparent. Their lack of transparency is precisely what has made our work so slow and difficult. Our methodology is very exhaustive and solid, with quite conservative estimates,” explains the professor. Haustein points out that the real costs of publishing a study range between 185 and 920 eurosaccording to the calculations of the German expert Alexander Grossmann. “To compare, Nature Communications He earned an average of more than 4,000 euros between 2015 and 2018 and now earns 5,390 euros”, he points out.

Two Spanish researchers fueled the debate in July with an open letter sent to the same magazine Nature. The letter was titled: “Publish without paying: use institutional repositories.” In her, Isabel Bernalfrom the Scientific Information Resources Unit for Research of the CSIC, and Pandelis Perakakisfrom the Complutense, explained their alternative model: that of Psychological, the flagship journal of the Spanish Society of Experimental Psychology, which until last year was managed by the German publishing house De Gruyter and is now published with open access in the institutional repository of the CSIC. The publication costs of each study are around 30 euros.

“Our case shows that it is a feasible model, but some pieces are missing, such as incentives for academic communities,” says Perakakis. The National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (ANECA), guardian of quality at Spanish universities, has just published a proposal to modify the evaluation criteria for researchers, with the aim of stopping judging their publications by weight. The psychologist Pandelis Perakakis considers that it is “a step in the right direction”, to leave behind “the system of paid magazines and easy publication”. The researcher issues a warning: “I fear that, as has already happened in the past, if we do not correctly channel this momentumthe future could be even darker than the present.”

