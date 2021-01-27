Last year, the scientists running the hands of the symbolic doomsday clock announced that humanity has never been so close to its own end, more than “even at the height of the Cold War.” They pointed to climate change, to the political instability created by leaders like Trump that could end nuclear wars and, among many other threats, pandemics. They were accused of scaremongering, almost like every year. Two months later, the whole world was locked at home besieged by a virus, in September megafires raged through California and shortly after the owner of the US atomic bomb launch codes encouraged a self-coup. Today the Atomic Scientists Bulletin maintains, like last year, the hands of the apocalypse clock 100 seconds to midnight, symbolizing the end of the world.

“The hands of the Doomsday Clock remain in 100 seconds before midnight, as close to midnight as ever. The lethal and inspiring pandemic of covid-19 serves as a historic wake-up call, a vivid illustration that national governments and international organizations are unprepared to handle threats that truly end civilization such as nuclear weapons and change. climate, “stated the president of the Newsletter, Rachel Bronson.

“We create these threats and we can control them,” Bronson warned, “but the margin for error is low.” Covid will not eliminate humanity, Bronson said, but it is a clear example that authorities across the planet are not capable of facing global dangers such as the climate emergency. “As we can see with the current pandemic, something as small as a viral mutation could bring us closer to doomsday. We must continue to take this threat seriously, “added Dr. Asha George, from the Bulletin’s Science and Security Council.

Bulletin devised this watch to denounce the danger of self-destruction that humanity was approaching with the arrival of the atomic bombs. Until that time, in 1945, humanity had no way to completely self-destruct. The scientists who had participated in its development felt the need to warn everyone of the danger that its creation posed. Now that the clock turns 75, more existential risks have been incorporated: from bioterrorism and artificial intelligence to uncontrollable viruses.

“Too often governments relinquished responsibility, ignored scientific advice, did not cooperate, and did not communicate effectively” Atomic Scientists Bulletin

“In this time of genuine crisis, governments too often relinquished responsibility, ignored scientific advice, failed to cooperate or communicate effectively, and consequently failed to protect the health and well-being of their citizens,” he says. The report they post along with the clock.

In 2007, climate change was included as a serious danger for humanity that demanded an “urgent and immediate” response and since then the hand of the clock has not stopped approaching midnight, since the five years in which it has been registered A higher temperature on the planet has occurred after 2015. Far is the peaceful year 1991, when the clock was at 17 minutes to 0.00 hours, while Francis Fukuyama declared the end of history and after the United States and Russia signed the Treaty of Strategic Weapons Reduction.

Given the growing importance of geopolitics in the existential threats facing humanity, the scientists in the newsletter have the advice of the organization The elders Founded in 2007 by Nelson Mandela to draw on the experience of former world leaders, notably Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia and co-chair of the independent panel that is auditing the work of the World Organization. of Health during the covid pandemic.

You can write to us [email protected] or follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.