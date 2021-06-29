Space-time is a physical concept that integrates two dimensions (time and space) and can be defined as space with its four dimensions (the three spatial dimensions of length, width, and height in addition to time).

One of the possible ends of a star is neutron stars, and these stars are caused by massive stars – their masses are in the range between 4 and 8 times the mass of our Sun. After burning all the nuclear fuel on the star.

This star suffers from a supernova explosion, an astronomical event that occurs during the last evolutionary stages of a massive star’s life, and this explosion ejects the outer layers of the star in the form of beautiful supernova remnants.

Rare collision

The first two collisions were detected on January 5, 2020 by the Virgo Observatory in Italy, and one of two instruments that make up the Laser Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in the United States, where the second LIGO detector was temporarily offline.

In this collision, the mass of the black hole was about 8.9 times greater than our sun, while the neutron star is about 1.9 times the mass of the sun.

The second event, observed on January 15, 2020 by all three detectors, was a black hole with a mass of about 5.7 times the mass of the sun, while it swallowed a neutron star more than 1.5 times the mass of the sun.

At the same time, LIGO detected other events that could be collisions between black holes and neutron stars, but these two discoveries were the most obvious and accurate.

Because the two events were so far away, astronomers couldn’t detect any light in the sky from the collisions. And if they were close, it was possible that there was no visible light from the collision because black holes were much larger than neutron stars.

“The simulations indicate that the neutron star will be swallowed whole, not shredded,” says Astrid Lamberts, a member of the LIGO team at the Observatory of the Cote d’Azur (OCA) in France. “These stars may disappear into the black hole.”

“Observations like this can help us learn how such unparalleled exotic partners form, where a black hole and a neutron star can be born as a pair of stars that already orbit each other.”

“Or the couple could meet during their lifetime. There are initial indications that the latter prognosis may be true for a second collision, but nothing concrete enough to say with certainty.”