As of the morning of October 2, 34 million 484 thousand cases of infection with the new coronavirus were detected in the world. COVID-19 took the lives of 1 million 27 thousand 654 people. 7 million 782 thousand cases remain active. The coronavirus does not care who it deals with – the unemployed or the President of the United States Donald Trump. Yes, the owner of the Oval Office in the White House on October 2 said that he and his wife also contracted the coronavirus… At the same time, Trump, who throughout the entire pandemic demonstratively neglected the precautions recommended by his own administration, was forced to admit that COVID-19 is a very dangerous and insidious disease. Today one often hears in the confessions of infected people the perplexing question: “How could I get infected? I kind of put on a mask when I entered the store or got into the minibus! “ In fact, most of us, unfortunately, wear masks incorrectly, rush to take them off as soon as they leave the supermarket or public transport… Obviously, people use masks not because they believe in their protective properties, but because “the authorities ordered”, because they “may not be allowed in” or fined. Have you seen anyone wearing a mask in the elevator? Hardly. But Dutch scientists argue that elevators are a place of increased risk of coronavirus infection. A short article about this was published by the Austrian newspaper Der Standard. FACTS offers its complete translation.

“Climbing stairs is generally more beneficial to your health and, above all, your fitness than using the elevator. But during the coronavirus pandemic, the elevator revealed another significant drawback that directly affects human health. According to a Dutch study, elevator cabins are at increased risk of infection. Researchers at the University of Amsterdam have found that it is not at all necessary to ride an elevator with an infected person to get infected yourself.

By talking loudly or coughing, infected people can release billions of coronaviruses into the air in a short time – both in the form of larger liquid particles and in the form of aerosols, that is, microscopic particles of liquid floating in the air that do not settle on the floor so quickly and take longer. keep in the air. Ses van Rijn and his colleagues studied how long aerosols persist in a typical elevator car. During tests, under conditions close to reality, liquid particles were emitted by a spray device, and the elevator doors were open up to 20% of the time.

When tested using laser radiation, the researchers found during the test that it took about a quarter of an hour for the amount of aerosols to be reduced by 100 times. Thus, in a medium-sized elevator car, after an infected person spoke or coughed there a few minutes before, the human body through the air can receive from ten to several thousand coronaviruses per minute. According to a study published in the scientific journal Indoor Air, potentially infectious fluid particles persist in elevator car air for up to 30 minutes.

Even if it is not known what the minimum amount of coronavirus causes infection, researchers advise wearing a mask when using the elevator, and it is imperative that it covers both mouth and nose, and not to talk in the cabin. Also, in their opinion, companies operating elevators should program them so that when they are not in use, the car doors remain open. This simple measure will reduce the storage time of infectious aerosols in the air of the elevator to 2-4 minutes. “

