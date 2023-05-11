NY. DNA modification can bring great benefits, but scientists must have ethical guidelines, said UN spokesman Farhan Haq yesterday, referring to the birth in the UK of a baby with combined genetic material from three people.

“On the one hand, it offers the promise of a lot of significant progress. For example, in the fight against different diseases. So all the advances on this front are encouraging (…) At the same time, there always has to be a clear sense of ethical guidelines for scientists”, he stated at a press conference.

Ethical guidelines would help them avoid any “pitfalls” in their mission, he added.

Most of the UK-born baby’s DNA comes from both parents, but one woman donated 0.1 per cent of her genetic code. The purpose was to avoid and prevent the child from being born with a fatal mitochondrial disease a few days or hours after birth.