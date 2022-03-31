A team of scientists says they have finally assembled the entire genetic blueprint for human life, adding the missing pieces to a puzzle that was nearly completed two decades ago.

In research published Thursday in the journal Science, the group of international researchers described the first sequencing of the complete human genome, that is, the set of instructions to build and maintain a human being. Previous work, celebrated around the world, was incomplete because the DNA sequencing technologies of the time were not capable of reading certain genomic regions. Even after the updates, about eight percent of the genome was missing.

“Some of the genes that make us unambiguously human were actually in this ‘dark matter of the genome’ and were missing entirely,” said Evan Eichler, a University of Washington researcher who was involved in this project and the original Human Genome Project. “It took more than 20 years, but we finally got it.”

Many people—including Eichler’s own students—thought the project was over. “I was teaching them and they said, ‘Wait a minute. Isn’t this like the sixth time you guys have claimed victory?’ I told them, ‘No, this time we really did it!’”

According to scientists, this complete picture of the genome will give humanity a greater understanding of our evolution and biology, as well as open the door to medical discoveries in areas such as aging, neurodegenerative conditions, cancer and heart disease.

“We are expanding our opportunities to understand human disease,” said Karen Miga, an author of one of the six studies published Thursday.

This research concludes decades of work. The first draft of the human genome was announced at a White House ceremony in 2000 by officials from two competing entities: A publicly funded international project led by an agency of the National Institutes of Health in United States, and a private company, Celera Genomics, based in Maryland.

The human genome is made up of some 3.1 billion DNA subunits, pairs of chemical bases known by the letters A, C, G, and T. Genes are strings of these pairs identified by letters that contain instructions for making proteins, the basic components of life. Human beings have about 30,000 genes, organized in 23 groups called chromosomes that are found in the nucleus of each cell.