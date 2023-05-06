Despite the fact that the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) may seem abrupt to many, the truth is that these technologies have been developed for many years, but today more than ever they are being used in different fields.

Under this understanding, it has been revealed that a group of researchers managed to see what a mouse sees, using a tool that works with artificial intelligencewhich is a great step in science.

It was revealed that it was a group of researchers from the Lausanne Polytechnic School (EPFL), in Switzerlandwhich was in charge of training a AI called ZEBRA so that he could see through the eyes of a mouse, reading its brain waves.

According to a video published by the official EPFL account on Youtubewhat the scientists did was read the brain waves of a mouse when it was watching a piece of a black and white movie, where a person ran towards a car, and opens the trunk. However, the brain waves were not picked up wirelessly, so you cannot read minds from a distance.

To carry out the experiment, two different methods were used. On the one hand, they placed electrodes in the visual cortex of the animal’s brain, to read the brain waves associated with vision.

Likewise, use was also made of mice that had previously been genetically modifiedThis was so that the neurons in his brain would glow when they transmitted information.

Meanwhile, the brain wave readings when the mouse was watching the movie clip were used to train the AI ​​called ZEBRA. After this, they put another of these specimens to watch the video, and recorded their brain waves.

What was surprising was that artificial intelligence was able to identify which frame each wave was associated with, and even reconstruct the clip, but what the second mouse was looking at.

The images were able to match throughout the video, so the group of researchers maintained that the AI ​​was able to correctly interpret the brain waves of the mouse associated with its vision, that is, literally, see what it is looking at.

However, it should be made clear that this tool still has quite a few limitations, such as the fact that the mouse must be electroded or genetically modified. Likewise, the AI ​​can only “see” through the animal’s eyes if it has previously been trained with the same images that the animal is seeing.