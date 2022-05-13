Cape Canaveral. For the first time, scientists grew plants in lunar soil collected by NASA astronauts.

Scientists had no idea if anything would sprout from the hard lunar soil and wanted to see if it could be used to grow food for the next generation of explorers. The results surprised them.

“Plants sprout in lunar soil. Seriously,” said Robert Ferl of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences. He, together with his colleagues, planted a Arabidopsis thaliana in lunar soil brought to Earth by astronauts from the Apollo 11, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin and by other walkers on the satellite. All the seeds germinated.

The bad thing is that after the first week, the roughness and other properties of the lunar soil affected the plants so much that they grew more slowly than those planted in false Moon soil. Most of the lunar vegetables stagnated.

The results were published yesterday in the journal Communications Biology.

The more the soil was exposed to the cosmic gradation and solar wind on the Moon, the worse off the plants fared. The samples of Apollo 11 – exposed for about 2 billion more years to the elements due to the age of the Sea of ​​Tranquility’s surface – were the least conducive to growth, according to the scientists.

“Knowing that you can grow plants is a big step,” said Simon Gilroy, a space plant biologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who was not involved in the study. “The next real step is to do it on the surface of the Moon.”

glass shards

The lunar soil is littered with tiny glass fragments caused by micrometeorite impacts. One solution could be to use geologically younger places on the Moon, such as lava flows, to dig for seeding. The environment would also have to be modified, by altering the nutrient mix or adjusting the artificial light.

Only 382 kilograms of lunar rocks and soil were brought back by six spacecraft crews. Apollo. Some of the initial moondust samples were sprinkled on plants quarantined with the astronauts in Houston after they returned from the satellite.

Most of the samples remained locked up, forcing scientists to experiment with simulated soil made from volcanic ash on Earth. NASA finally provided 12 grams of lunar soil to scholars at the University of Florida in early 2021, and the expected cultivation occurred in May of that year in a laboratory.

NASA explained that the time for such an experiment was finally right, with the agency planning to send astronauts to the Moon again in a few years.

The ideal situation would be for future astronauts to take advantage of the local soil to plant in greenhouses, instead of having to use a hydroponic system -based only on water-, the scientists indicated.

“The fact that something sprouted means that we already have a good starting point and now the question is how do we optimize and improve it,” said Sharmila Bhattacharya, NASA’s program scientist for space biology.

Specialists in Florida hope to recycle their lunar soil this year, planting more Arabidopsis thaliana before possibly moving on to other vegetation.