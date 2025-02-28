A team of Japanese researchers They have managed to eliminate the extra chromosome – chromosome 21 – responsible for the development of Down syndrome, Thanks to the CRISPR-CAS9 tool, restoring the normal number of chromosomes, whose study has been published in the magazine PNAS NEXUS.

Initial phase

A variant of the CRISPR-CAS9, a laboratory instrument created to add, remove or alter genetic material, He has been able to identify and extract one of the three copies of chromosome 21 in human cells. An approach called “specific cut by allele”, which allows one of the chromosomes without interfering with the rest.

Scientists used induced pluripotent stem cells (IPSCS) derived from fibroblasts from a patient with Down syndrome. That is to say, They took advantage of the differences between the copies of each chromosome to “chop” the extra chromosome until its elimination. The eradication of the extra chromosome allowed to restore the normal number of chromosomes, improving the viability of the cells.

Ethical issues

Despite the findings, scientists warn that It is still in an initial phase —The fact has been carried out in human cells but in laboratory – and more evidence and research are necessary to confirm that there are no involuntary alterations in the DNA. On the other hand, DNA alteration has always led to different ethical questions.

The crispr-Cas9 is shown again as a great potential that has revolutionized genetic medicine, marking a turning point for more complex genes disorders.