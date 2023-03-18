The origin of the Covid-19 pandemic has been the subject of studies over the past three years by the scientific community and the World Health Organization (WHO). Among the hypotheses of how the coronavirus came to infect humans are direct transmission from animals to humans, the introduction of the virus through an intermediate host, in the food chain or through a laboratory incident.

Theories that seek to explain the origins of SARS-CoV-2 have gained a new element. An international group of researchers claim that genetic data indicate that the onset of the pandemic may be associated with raccoon dogs sold on the market in Wuhan, China.

Genetic material collected in the Chinese market near the place where the first cases of Covid-19 were identified showed the DNA of a species of raccoon (a canid originating in Japan, called ‘raccoon dog’) mixed with the virus.

Scientists are now investigating the possibility of a relationship between the finding and the origin of the pandemic. The Chinese Center for Disease Control recently placed the genetic data linking the coronavirus to the raccoon dog in the world’s largest public virus database, but removed it shortly thereafter.

However, a French biologist discovered the information by chance and shared it with a group investigating the origins of the coronavirus.

The raccoon dog is bred for its fur and the meat is sold in markets across China. The sample will still be analyzed by other specialists, who need to compare the genetic sequences to see which came first.

“These data do not provide a definitive answer on how the pandemic started, but all data are important to get us closer to that answer,” said World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday (17).

Tedros also criticized China for not sharing the genetic information sooner, saying “this data could and should have been shared three years ago”.

Tedros said the genetic sequences were recently entered into the world’s largest public virus database by scientists at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. However, they were soon removed, but not before a French biologist discovered the information by chance and shared it with a group of scientists outside China who are investigating the origins of the coronavirus.

“There is a good chance that the animals that deposited the DNA also deposited the virus,” said Stephen Goldstein, a virologist at the University of Utah who participated in the data analysis.