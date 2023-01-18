Hormone replacement therapy can help women prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s disease, suggests a study published last Monday (9) in the scientific journal Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy.

Dementia is one of the most serious conditions affecting the world’s population. Estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that the number of people living with a neurodegenerative disease should almost triple and reach 153 million by 2050. Almost two out of three people with Alzheimer’s are women, and a gene called APOE4 is considered one of the main risk factors for the onset of the condition.

A team of researchers from the universities of East Anglia and Edinburgh, both in the United Kingdom, found evidence that hormone replacement therapy can help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s in women who carry this gene.

As the British newspaper The Guardian shows, the scientists did not say for sure that hormone replacement, used to control menopausal symptoms, reduced the risk in women, but they considered the findings “really important” amid the limited options for dementia treatments. . The hormones have been associated with improved memory, cognitive function and larger brain volumes in later life in women with the APOE4 gene.

“It is too early to say for sure that hormone replacement therapy reduces the risk of dementia in women, but our results highlight the potential importance of this treatment and personalized medicine in reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s. The next step in this research will be to conduct a trial intervention to confirm the impact on cognition and brain health of early initiation of replacement. It will also be important to analyze which types of therapies are most beneficial”, comments researcher Michael Hornberger, from the University of East Anglia, quoted by the British newspaper.

In the newly released study, scientists found that hormone replacement was most effective when given during perimenopause – the period when menopausal symptoms build up months or years before menstruation stops – and can lead to brains that look much younger. .

According to The Guardian, the team analyzed data from 1,178 women who participated in the European Consortium for the Prevention of Alzheimer’s Dementia. The project, which involves 10 countries, screened the brains of 1,906 people aged over 50 who did not have dementia when they joined the initiative. In the current research, results from cognitive tests and MRI scans of brain volumes were analyzed.

The scientists found that volunteers carrying APOE4 and who underwent hormone replacement therapy had better cognition and larger brain volumes than those who did not treat menopause and those who did not have the risk gene.

As is known, the risk of Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia increases with age. The WHO estimates that the condition affects about one in 14 people over the age of 65 and one in six over the age of 80. Inheriting APOE4 does not mean that a woman will definitely develop the disease.