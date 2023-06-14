Diego Sousai

Good news for coffee lovers: a study published in the scientific journal BMJ Medicine reveals that high levels of caffeine in the blood can help reduce the amount of body fat and even reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes.

However, the researchers do not state the specific amount of coffee a person should drink to receive these benefits. Not to mention that sugar and other products added to the drink can undo the supposed beneficial effects.

According to French broadcaster Euronews, previous studies have suggested that drinking three to five cups of coffee daily – containing an average of 70 to 150 mg of caffeine – was associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. A September 2022 survey also associated the consumption of decaffeinated, strained or instant drink with a lower risk of early death.

What sets the current study apart is that it used a technique known as Mendelian randomization, which relies on genetic evidence to support cause and effect.

As the French broadcaster shows, the scientists examined the role of two common genetic variants associated with the speed of caffeine metabolism.

Participants who carried genes linked to slower caffeine metabolism drank less coffee, on average, but had higher levels of the substance in their blood than those who metabolized it more quickly.

Researchers used these genetic variants to determine the blood levels of caffeine in nearly 10,000 volunteers who participated in six long-term studies.

They found that higher levels of caffeine in the blood were associated with a lower body mass index (BMI) and a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, reveals Euronews.

This common substance in coffee is known to increase metabolism and fat burning while reducing appetite. A daily intake of 100 mg can help increase energy expenditure by about 100 calories a day.

The researchers also used Mendelian randomization to identify how caffeine levels in the blood were associated with type 2 diabetes risk through weight loss. They found that ratio to be 43%, according to the broadcaster.

So should we drink more coffee a day?

If you tend to drink a lot of cups of coffee a day, it could mean that your caffeine metabolism is the faster type. With that, as the levels of the substance rapidly reduce in the blood, it ends up needing to “replenish” it frequently.

However, according to researcher Dipender Gill, from Imperial College, London, UK, lead author of the study, the findings do not show that having an accelerated caffeine metabolism represents a greater risk of obesity or diabetes.

“When it comes to the individual, the rate at which caffeine is metabolized has such a small impact on body weight that it cannot be explained by itself. But the approach we used helps to confirm or support that there is an effect in large sample sizes”, comments the scientist to Euronews.

In other words, the study shows that there is genetic evidence that higher levels of caffeine in the blood help reduce body weight and the risk of diabetes, but it does not explain what happens in individual terms. Therefore, one should not change one’s coffee drinking habit based solely on newly published research.

“Individuals should not change their eating habits or lifestyle based solely on the results of this study, because, in addition to having potential beneficial effects, caffeine can also have harmful effects if consumed in excess”, warns Dipender Gill.

