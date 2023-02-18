Earthquakes are seismic events that can cause unimaginable damage. In this context, the great earthquake that ended up afflicting the population of Turkey and Syria on Monday morning (3) with a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale killed more than 19,000 people and destroyed more than 6,600 buildings in the region.

The devastating and chaotic scenario reverberates in the speech of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said it was his country’s worst disaster in decades. Now the homeless survivors are facing freezing weather. Thus, it is possible, based on what is known about this phenomenon of nature, to predict where the next big earthquakes will happen, but it is unpredictable when they will occur.

Understanding the earthquake in Turkey

The media has linked strong scenes of buildings in ruins, desperate people and all the drama that the people of Syria and Turkey have been experiencing in recent weeks. However, with each person found under the rubble, a spark of hope also resists.

Although this earthquake was a catastrophe, Turkey is not alien to these seismic events. That’s because two major fault lines cross the country and regularly cause shocks. According to the US Geological Survey, Turkey has experienced more than 60 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 2.5 in the last day. “The region where the February 6 earthquake occurred is seismically active,” the USGS reported Monday.

In this scenario, larger earthquakes are less frequent but still a regular occurrence. Last November, Turkey experienced a magnitude 5.9 earthquake. A magnitude 7.0 earthquake shook the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece in 2020.

That said, the big earthquake that hit the region happened because two pieces of Earth’s crust passed each other horizontally across a fault line, a phenomenon known as a strike-slip fault. Rescue teams are still desperately working in the rubble and freezing cold, but sadly, the death toll is likely to rise.

Is it possible to predict major earthquakes?

Using historical records and geological measurements, scientists have a good idea of ​​where earthquakes can happen, but when they will happen is still elusive.

Thus, it is difficult to predict when an earthquake will occur, as the forces that cause them occur slowly over a wide area, but disperse quickly in a narrow region. What’s amazing is that the forces accumulated on continents over millions of years can destroy cities within minutes.

It is also worth noting that some earthquakes are man-made by secondary interference and also that climate change has a small effect on this seismic activity.