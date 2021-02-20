For the first time, American scientists have successfully cloned a black-footed ferret. This was reported on February 18 at website US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The cloned endangered species was named Elizabeth Ann. The puppy was born in December 2020.

As the scientists said, cloning was carried out using frozen genes of an animal that died more than 30 years ago, the TV channel notes. “360”… Born on December 10, the ferret became a clone of the female Willa, who died in 1988. Then the tissues ended up in the Zoo Global cryobank in San Diego.

As a result of the experiment, two ferrets were bred, but only one of them was able to survive. A female domestic ferret became a surrogate mother for the cloned puppy, in the litter of which two more small ferrets appeared. Born puppies are not relatives of Elizabeth Ann, the channel notes “Star”…

According to Ben Novak, a leading scientist at the non-profit environmental organization Revive & Restore, this method can be used to further preserve and improve the environment.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service considers Elizabeth Ann’s birth as a “bold step forward” in increasing genetic diversity and disease resistance in black-footed ferrets.

Since 1967, black-footed ferrets have been included in the list of endangered species due to a decrease in the number of their main food – prairie dogs, which ranchers hunted and shot, writes REGNUM…

As noted “Reedus”The American ferret, or black-footed ferret, is a small carnivore, a close relative of the Russian steppe ferret and other members of the mustelidae family. The beast is easily recognizable by the dark markings on the eyes, reminiscent of a robber’s mask, as well as by the black legs.

Earlier in 2020, Przewalski’s horse was cloned in the United States, which died in 1998. During this time, the dead horse’s gene was stored in the freezer. A foal named Kurt, named after pathologist and geneticist Kurt Benirschke, was born on August 6 at the San Diego Zoo in California. This cloning of Przewalski’s horse was the first in 17 years.