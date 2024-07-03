Scientists from VSGUTU have developed a “neural network stylist” for selecting fashionable images

The East Siberian University of Technology and Management (ESGUTU) has developed a neural network model that will help people choose fashionable clothing looks. This is about reported on the website of the educational institution.

The authors of the project are students of several university programs. The novelty of the development is that the images will be created by a “neural network stylist”, including based on the items in the wardrobe. The main thing is that the user enters photos of his clothes into the mobile application – the rest is up to the “AI stylist”.

The new device, as specified, works on the Android platform. “And the peculiarity of the program is the ability to constantly update and change user preferences, which allows it to adapt to changing styles,” said one of the authors of the project, Vitaly Smorodnikov.

In conclusion, it is said that the program is suitable for private users. In addition, it can be used by online shopping services, fashion applications and even personal stylists.

