To perform coordinated movements, we rely on special sensory neurons in our muscles and joints. Without them, the brain wouldn’t know what the rest of our body is doing. A team led by Niccolò Zampieri has studied their molecular markers to better understand how they work and describes the results in Nature Communications.

Sight, hearing, smell, taste, touch: we are all familiar with the five senses that allow us to experience what surrounds us. Equally important, but much less known, is the sixth sense: “Its function is to collect information from the muscles and joints about our movements, our posture and our position in space, and then transmit it to our central nervous system”, says Dr. . Niccolò Zampieri, head of the Laboratory for the Development and Function of Neural Circuits at the Max Delbrück Center in Berlin. “That sense, known as proprioception, is what allows the central nervous system to send the right signals through the motor neurons to the muscles so that we can perform a specific movement.”

This sixth sense – which, unlike the other five, is totally unconscious – is what keeps us from falling into the dark and what allows us to bring a cup of coffee to our lips with our eyes closed in the morning. But that’s not all: “People without proprioception can’t really perform coordinated movements,” says Zampieri. He and his team have now published an article in the journal “Nature Communications”, in which they describe the molecular markers of cells involved in this sixth sense. The findings should help researchers better understand how proprioceptive sensory neurons (pSN) work.

Precise connections are crucial

pSN cell bodies are located in the dorsal root ganglia of the spinal cord. They are connected via long nerve fibers to the muscle spindles and Golgi tendon organs, which constantly register the stretch and tension in all the muscles in the body. The pSN sends this information to the central nervous system, where it is used to control motor neuron activity so that we can carry out movement.

“A prerequisite for this is that the pSN accurately connects to different muscles in our bodies,” says Dr. Stephan Dietrich, member of Zampieri’s laboratory. However, almost nothing was known about the molecular programs that allow for these precise connections and lend the muscle-specific pSN its unique identity. “That’s why we used our study to look for molecular markers that differentiate pSN for abdominal, back and limb muscles in mice,” says Dietrich, lead author of the study, conducted at the Max Delbrück Center.

Orientation to nascent nerve fibers

Using single-cell sequencing, the team investigated which genes in the pSN of abdominal, back and leg muscles are read and translated into RNA. “And we found characteristic pSN genes connected to each muscle group,” says Dietrich. “We also showed that these genes are already active at the embryonic stage and remain active for at least a while after birth.” Dietrich explains that this means that there are fixed genetic programs that decide whether a proprioceptor will innervate abdominal, back, or limb muscles.

Among their findings, the Berlin researchers identified several genes for ephrines and their receptors. “We know that these proteins are involved in guiding nascent nerve fibers towards their target during the development of the nervous system”, says Dietrich. The team found that the connections between the proprioceptors and the hind leg muscles were impaired in mice that cannot produce ephrin-A5.

One goal is better neuroprostheses

The markers we have now identified should help us to better investigate the development and function of individual muscle-specific sensory networks,” says Dietrich. “With optogenetics, for example, we can use light to turn proprioceptors on and off, individually or in groups. This will allow us to reveal its specific role in our sixth sense,” adds Zampieri.

This knowledge should eventually benefit patients, such as those with spinal cord injuries. “As soon as we better understand the details of proprioception, we will be able to optimize the design of neuroprostheses, which assume motor or sensory abilities impaired by an injury”, says Zampieri.

Altered muscle tension causes a crooked spine

He adds that researchers in Israel have recently discovered that properly functioning proprioception is also important for a healthy skeleton. Scoliosis, for example, is a condition that sometimes develops during childhood growth and causes the spine to become crooked and twisted. “We suspect this is caused by dysfunctional proprioception, which alters muscle tension in the back and distorts the spine,” says Zampieri.

Hip dysplasia, an abnormality of the hip joint, can also be caused by faulty proprioception. This led Zampieri to envision another research result: “If we can better understand our sixth sense, it will be possible to develop new therapies that effectively combat these and other types of skeletal damage.”