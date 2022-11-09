A new procedure for the early detection and treatment of lung cancer has been identified by scientists investigating the mechanics of the disease.

The study found that levels of a key protein, called TLR2, in tumors could help predict a patient’s chances of survival after being diagnosed with the condition, The Independent reported.

The researchers used data from human tumor samples to confirm that patients with high levels of the protein in the early stages of the disease had increased survival compared to those with lower levels.

A drug compound that activates TLR2 was tested in mice and found to reduce tumor growth in the early stages of the disease.

Experts say the breakthrough could help detect the disease earlier and improve outcomes for patients.

The five-year survival rate for this late-stage cancer is only 6 percent, compared to 50 percent when diagnosed early.

The research is a collaboration between members of the University of Edinburgh, University College London, University of Cantabria in Spain, the National Research Council of Spain and the Mayo Clinic in the United States.

mutations

One group, led by researchers at the University of Edinburgh, found that TLR2 helps control some of the body’s defense mechanisms when cancerous mutations occur in cells.

Fraser Millar, clinical professor of respiratory medicine at that university, explained: “I think these results are really exciting. Very little is known about the biology of early-stage lung cancer, and by better understanding this process, we have identified a potential new treatment for this devastating disease. This project highlights the value of basic scientific research and how this can be translated into new therapies for patients.”

The protein is involved in senescence, the process by which cells stop growing and secrete a variety of chemicals and other proteins that collectively act as warning signals and defenses against cancer.

Senescent cells are present in early-stage lung cancers but not in advanced ones, suggesting that this process may prevent disease progression.

After identifying the importance of TLR2, the team used data from human tumor samples and then a drug known to activate that protein in a diseased mouse model and found that the drug reduced lung tumor growth.

Experts hope the findings could lead to research on the use of senescence and associated secreted chemicals as part of a lung cancer early detection program.