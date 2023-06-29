A team of scientists from the Center for Virus Research, which was set up in partnership between the University of Glasgow and the Medical Research Council, studied hundreds of genes that spontaneously manifest in human cells, and compared the behavior of genes during infection with seasonal viruses that infect humans or with avian influenza viruses.

They focused on a gene called BTN3A3, which appears in both the upper and lower respiratory tracts of humans. It turns out that the gene, which the researchers named B-Force, prevents most strains of bird flu from multiplying in human cells.

But the gene’s antiviral activity failed to protect against seasonal influenza viruses that infect humans.

This gene is part of a broader defense system in the human immune arsenal against avian viruses.

The researchers said that all influenza pandemics in humans, including the global influenza pandemic in 1918 and 1919, were caused by influenza viruses that overcame the BTN3A3 gene, and therefore the gene is a key factor in the potential for a strain of avian influenza to become a pandemic. mankind.

Certainly, viruses mutate all the time, which does not mean that avian influenza viruses cannot evolve to escape the activity of the BTN3A3 gene.

Earlier this year, a new strain of H5N1 bird flu, which is easily transmissible among wild birds, spread rapidly to new corners of the world, infecting and killing a variety of mammals and raising fears of a human pandemic. To date, only a few human cases have been reported to the World Health Organization.

Professor Massimo Palmarini, editor of the study published in the scientific journal Nature, said that about 50 percent of H5N1 strains circulating globally since the beginning of 2023 are resistant to the BTN3A3 gene.

“This is something we have to pay special attention to because it presents a high level of risk,” added Sam Wilson, one of the study’s co-senior authors.