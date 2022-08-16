Man is perhaps the only creature that cries for emotional reasons. But what is the nature of these emotional reasons? Psychologists from the German universities of Ulm and Britain’s Sussex attempted to answer this in the journal Motivation and Emotion, dividing the causes of crying into five categories: loneliness, helplessness, overload, harmony and media consumption.

The researchers explained that the classification into these categories is based on the idea that emotional tears always occur when basic psychological needs are not being met or are being more intensely satisfied. Psychologists point out, for example, that loneliness results from not meeting the need for closeness – and thus can lead to crying. Also falling under this category is parting of a loved one or homesickness.

According to the researchers, tears of joy in turn occur after intense satisfaction of the need for harmony – for example tears of joy during a wedding.

Tears of helplessness come down when, for example, hearing the news of someone’s death.

According to the researchers, emotional tears can be clearly distinguished from the so-called basal tears, which keep the eyes moist and protect them. In their study, the researchers ignored the tears that fall as a reflexive response to cold, wind, or when cutting onions.

In order to understand human crying, the researchers conducted two online surveys and asked individuals about the causes of emotional tears. In another experiment, subjects were asked to write their daily diaries, which showed, for example, that young people cry more than older people because they feel overburdened.

Psychologists see the study as a basis for further research on the phenomenon of emotional tears. Co-researcher Johannes Keeler, who is chair of the Department of Social Psychology at the University of Ulm, said there is still a lack of knowledge of the effect of tears on whether one person will support another. Identifying the five most common causes of crying can help answer these questions in the future.